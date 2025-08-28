Iraqi Intelligence Chief visits Damascus

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Damascus

On Thursday, Iraqi Intelligence Chief Hamid Al-Shatri arrived in Damascus for talks with Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, focusing on security cooperation, counter-terrorism, and the situation of Iraqis living in Syria.

Sources familiar with the matter informed Shafaq News that the two officials also explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations and coordinate on shared security challenges.

This visit marks Al-Shatri’s third trip to Damascus since Bashar Al-Assad’s fall from power. His first visit took place in December 2024, shortly after Al-Sharaa assumed office, while the second, in April, aimed to extend an invitation to Al-Sharaa for the Arab League summit in Baghdad—a summit he ultimately did not attend.