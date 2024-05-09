INIS retrieves 3 terrorists involved in Speicher

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) managed to retrieve three terrorists involved in the Speicher massacre on Thursday.

A statement from the Security Media Cell confirmed that "through a distinguished operation, continuous monitoring, and qualitative intelligence effort beyond the Iraqi borders, and under the supervision, follow-up, and planning of the Joint Operations Command, INIS managed to recover three terrorists against whom judicial arrest warrants were issued for their involvement in the Speicher massacre and the killing of innocent Iraqi citizens."

Meanwhile, a security source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the terrorists were recovered from a prison in Syria."

On June 12, 2014, ISIS militants launched a coordinated assault on Camp Speicher, which at the time was being used by the Iraqi Air Force Academy.

Overwhelmed by the surprise attack, hundreds of unarmed cadets were captured and transported to various locations near Tikrit in Saladin governorate, where they were executed en masse.

Reports indicate that the victims were subjected to brutal methods of execution, including mass shootings and beheadings. The scale of the atrocity shocked the international community, with estimates of the death toll ranging from 1,000 to over 1,700 individuals.