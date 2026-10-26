Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Monday formally ended Hamid al-Shatri's assignment as head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, according to an official order.

The order, issued on al-Zaidi's instructions, cited the December 19, 2024 decree under which al-Shatri was appointed and said the termination would take effect immediately. It did not name a replacement or give a reason.

Al-Shatri was appointed to lead the service in December 2024 under the government of al-Zaidi's predecessor, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.