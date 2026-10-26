Shafaq News- Diyala

A fire broke out on Monday in a 400,000-liter crude oil tank at the Khana oil field in northeastern Diyala, but civil defense teams extinguished the blaze and saved most of the crude oil, a security source told Shafaq News.

The fire affected one section of the tank, with estimated losses of less than 2,000 liters of crude oil, according to the source. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation has been opened into the incident.

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