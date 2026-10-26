Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) member Nemat Dawoud blamed organizers of a failed attempt to return displaced Kurdish families to Tal Abyad in northern Syria for an attack on their convoy, warning that returns would remain difficult without community reconciliation.

Speaking to Shafaq News on the anniversary of the council's founding, Dawoud said around 100 Kurdish families had attempted to return to their homes in Gire Spi (Tal Abyad) when locals attacked the convoy, allegedly setting fire to about 100 vehicles and beating several returnees.

The families sought refuge at a local command headquarters, where they faced further opposition to their return, he said.

Dawoud condemned the attack and urged authorities to address the deep social divisions and hate speech he attributed to Syria's former government. He said community reconciliation should come before administrative and institutional integration, calling on Damascus to learn from incidents in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain (Serekaniye) to ensure displaced families can return safely.

On the political transition, Dawoud said the council had maintained its unity for 15 years despite major upheaval and remained committed to a democratic, pluralistic and federal Syria that guarantees Kurdish rights through the constitution.

He said the council withdrew from the Syrian National Coalition following the fall of the former government, arguing that the political landscape had changed. It has since sought dialogue with the new administration, including meetings with transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Dawoud welcomed official acknowledgment of Syria's Kurdish population and the injustices it has faced, describing Presidential Decree No. 13 as a positive step. The decree addresses the status of people previously classified as foreigners and recognizes Kurdish as a national language and Nowruz as a national holiday.

However, he said further measures and constitutional guarantees were needed. According to Dawoud, al-Sharaa had promised continued dialogue with Kurdish representatives and a role for them in the political process and constitution-drafting committee.