Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Kuwait’s Criminal Court’s State Security and Terrorism Division sentenced three defendants to death and eight others to five years in prison in an espionage case involving Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, including an alleged plot to assassinate senior officials such as First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, Al-Qabas newspaper reported.

Prosecutors had charged the defendants with spying for Iran and Hezbollah, planning attacks against Kuwait, joining a banned organization, and harming national interests, according to the newspaper, which said the charges also covered attempts to use explosives to carry out assassinations and spread panic, while the eleventh defendant was additionally accused of attempting to smuggle explosives into the country.

The court found that the defendants had sought to “threaten national security, incite public unrest, and undermine confidence in the authorities’ ability to protect lives and property.”