Shafaq News- Maysan

Maysan Provincial Council on Tuesday defended Chairman Mustafa Duair al-Muhammadawi over his threats of civil disobedience following the closure of the Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran, questioning the legal action against him after security forces raided his home.

In a statement following an emergency session, the council said al-Muhammadawi had visited protesters near Al-Mashrah at the request of local authorities to defuse tensions and reopen roads leading to the Bazarkan oilfields and Maysan refinery.

The council said three days of protests had disrupted oil operations, arguing that al-Muhammadawi's remarks “reflected protesters' demands” and helped “end the unrest and restore public order.”

It expressed surprise at the legal complaint, urged protesters to avoid further escalation, and called on Baghdad to consider Maysan's economic difficulties, describing Al-Sheeb as the province's "economic lifeline."

The emergency session followed an arrest warrant issued by Baghdad's Third Karkh Investigative Court over a complaint from Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's office.

The complaint stemmed from al-Muhammadawi's remarks on Sunday threatening civil disobedience and road closures unless the government reopened the crossing within three days. Al-Zaidi subsequently ordered an investigation into the statements.

Earlier today, security forces raided al-Muhammadawi's home to execute the warrant but did not find him, a source told Shafaq News. The council chairman later said he would appear voluntarily before judicial authorities, insisting he was not above the law.