Syria closes Jordan border crossing after deadly airstrikes

Syria closes Jordan border crossing after deadly airstrikes
2026-10-26T22:59:44+00:00

-Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria announced on Tuesday the closure of the Nasib border crossing with Jordan, suspending passenger and commercial traffic in both directions following Jordanian airstrikes that killed and injured civilians in southern Daraa province.

In a statement, Syria's General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs said the decision was taken in response to the security situation and developments on the ground in Daraa.

The authority gave no date for reopening the crossing.

The Nasib crossing, known as Jaber on the Jordanian side, is a major overland route for passengers, trucks and trade between the two countries, as well as goods transiting to other regional markets.

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