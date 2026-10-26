-Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria announced on Tuesday the closure of the Nasib border crossing with Jordan, suspending passenger and commercial traffic in both directions following Jordanian airstrikes that killed and injured civilians in southern Daraa province.

In a statement, Syria's General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs said the decision was taken in response to the security situation and developments on the ground in Daraa.

#بيان نظراً للأوضاع الراهنة والتطورات الميدانية في محافظة درعا، تعلن الهيئة العامة للمنافذ والجمارك عن إغلاق منفذ نصيب الحدودي مع المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 2026/10/27، وذلك بسبب الظروف الحالية. ويشمل القرار تعليق حركة المسافرين والحركة التجارية بشكل كامل في كلا الاتجاهين، حرصاً على سلامة المسافرين والعاملين في المنفذ. وتؤكد الهيئة متابعتها المستمرة للتطورات الميدانية، وحرصها على اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان سلامة الجميع. #الجمهورية_العربية_السورية #الهيئة_العامة_للمنافذ_والجمارك — الهيئة العامة للمنافذ والجمارك (@SyrGABC) October 26, 2026

The authority gave no date for reopening the crossing.

The Nasib crossing, known as Jaber on the Jordanian side, is a major overland route for passengers, trucks and trade between the two countries, as well as goods transiting to other regional markets.