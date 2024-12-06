Jordan closes Jaber border crossing with Syria due to security concerns

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Jordan announced the closure of the Jaber border crossing, located across from Syria's Nasib border crossing.

Notably, the Jaber border crossing is the only route for people and trade between Jordan and Syria.

The Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported that “the closure was due to the security situation in southern Syria.” The decision allows Jordanian citizens and trucks to return, while blocking traffic for those heading to Syria.

"Jordan is monitoring the developments in Syria, while the armed forces continue to secure the borders,” the Jordanian Minister of Interior Mazin Al-Farrayeh stated.

Meanwhile, media outlets quoted a source in the Syrian army saying that armed opposition groups opened fire on the Nasib crossing on the Syrian-Jordanian border.

For nearly a week, armed Syrian opposition factions have launched a major attack on regime forces in Aleppo and Hama, capturing both cities, according to the Syrian Observatory For Human Rights. However, official Syrian media confirms that regime forces remain in Hama.