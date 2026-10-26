Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya beat Pakhtakor in Asian Champions League
2026-10-26T23:36:04+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya secured their first win in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday, defeating Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor 1-0 in the third round at Al-Madina International Stadium in Baghdad.
After a goalless first half, Saad Abdul-Amir scored the winner in the 70th minute to give the Iraqi side all three points.
The victory lifted Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya to 10th place among 16 teams with three points, while Pakhtakor remained 12th with two.