Gas explosion leaves 13 casualties at Uzbek mosque
2025-03-31T14:32:00+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Monday, three people were killed and 10 others injured after a gas explosion struck a mosque in Uzbekistan, the country’s Emergency Ministry announced.
In a statement published on Telegram, the ministry said the blast occurred in the bathhouse of a mosque in the Andijan region, eastern Uzbekistan, confirming that an investigation is underway into the incident, which took place during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.