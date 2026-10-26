Shafaq News- Amman

Iraq and Jordan signed nine memoranda of understanding and executive programs on Monday in trade, education and culture, as Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi wrapped up talks in Amman with his Jordanian counterpart, Jafar Hassan.

The deals range from fighting monopolies and protecting consumers to environmental cooperation and support for small and medium-sized businesses. Others will expand university and research partnerships through 2031 and set out cultural and educational exchanges over the next two years.

The signing capped a day of meetings in which al-Zaidi proposed a free trade zone between the two neighbors and told King Abdullah II that Iraq now sees itself as "a meeting point for all."

Amman is the latest stop on a regional tour that took al-Zaidi to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait earlier this month. He is due in Lebanon and Syria this week.