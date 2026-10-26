Shafaq News- Baku

Egypt ended Iraq's perfect start at the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival in Azerbaijan on Monday, beating Safwan Abdul Ghani's side 4-1 to finish top of the group and secure a place in Tier A.

Egypt took control early, going into halftime 3-0 up, and added a fourth after the break before Iraq pulled one back.

The defeat came just hours after Iraq had won their fourth straight game, thrashing Saint Kitts and Nevis 5-0 that morning. They had opened the tournament with wins over the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago and Macau.

The afternoon clash with Egypt decided first place in the group, with the winners guaranteed promotion to the tournament's Level A.

The event uses an eight-a-side format on a 68-by-47-meter pitch, with two 20-minute halves. It is open to players born in 2011 and 2012 and is designed to give young players plenty of competitive matches to help their development.