Iran, Mecca pact states conclude Tehran security talks
Shafaq News- Tehran
A quadrilateral meeting on regional security and stability involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye concluded in Tehran on Monday, Iranian state television reported, without providing further details.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran remained open to diplomacy and that messages were being passed to the United States through intermediaries.
Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said a visit to Tehran by Prince Khalid bin Salman and representatives of countries party to the “Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense” aimed to promote regional dialogue, reduce tensions and encourage diplomatic solutions.
The ministry added that the visit supported mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan. It also expressed hope that the parties involved in the crisis would respond positively to the visit and the two countries’ ongoing diplomatic efforts. It stressed the importance of opening channels for negotiations to prevent renewed military escalation and reach an agreement to end the crisis, promoting regional and international peace and security.
#بيان | امتدادًا لدور المملكة العربية السعودية في إرساء الحوار والسلام الإقليمي والدولي، تؤكد وزارة الخارجية أن الزيارة التي يقوم بها صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وزير الدفاع، وممثلو دول اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك، إلى العاصمة الإيرانية طهران للقاء كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين، تأتي في إطار استمرار جهود دول اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك لخفض التصعيد بين أطراف الأزمة الحالية وتشجيع الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية، ودعم جهود الوساطة التي تقوم بها دولة قطر وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية.— وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) October 26, 2026