Shafaq News- Tehran

A quadrilateral meeting on regional security and stability involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye concluded in Tehran on Monday, Iranian state television reported, without providing further details.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran remained open to diplomacy and that messages were being passed to the United States through intermediaries.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said a visit to Tehran by Prince Khalid bin Salman and representatives of countries party to the “Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense” aimed to promote regional dialogue, reduce tensions and encourage diplomatic solutions.

The ministry added that the visit supported mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan. It also expressed hope that the parties involved in the crisis would respond positively to the visit and the two countries’ ongoing diplomatic efforts. It stressed the importance of opening channels for negotiations to prevent renewed military escalation and reach an agreement to end the crisis, promoting regional and international peace and security.