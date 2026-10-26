Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will host a high-level security and military meeting with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Monday, describing the gathering as a step toward greater regional cooperation.

During his weekly press conference, Baqaei characterized the four-country meeting as the result of a diplomatic initiative launched by Pakistan during Army Chief Asim Munir’s visit to Tehran last week, when he met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials.

Baqaei also reiterated Iran’s longstanding position that lasting stability in the Middle East depends on countries in the region relying on their own capabilities, political will and security considerations.

Reuters reported earlier today that senior officials from countries party to the Mecca Pact would meet Iranian leaders in Tehran. Saudi Arabia will be represented by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan by Munir, and Turkiye by intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

The planned talks would mark the first high-level contact between Iran and all members of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement since Saudi Arabia became more directly involved in a conflict with Yemen’s Houthis. Under the pact signed in August, an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on all.