Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices hovered around 950,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 944,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) and was bought at 940,000 IQD, unchanged from Sunday's prices.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 914,000 IQD per mithqal and was bought at 910,000 IQD.

At jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 945,000 and 955,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 915,000 and 925,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices were also stable. 22-carat gold sold for about 1.003 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat for 958,000 IQD and 18-carat for 821,000 IQD.