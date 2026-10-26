Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the Iraqi Kurdistan Region's parliament, ruling that the case falls outside its jurisdiction, and postponed a second case over the status of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) until Dec. 14, a source told Shafaq News.

The second lawsuit asks the court to classify the KRG as a caretaker government. The court had already postponed both cases on Sept. 20.

The rulings come two years after the region's parliamentary elections on Oct. 20, 2024, with the 10th KRG cabinet still not formed because of disputes between the two main parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

No party won enough seats to govern alone in the 100-seat parliament. The KDP came first with 39 seats, followed by the PUK with 23 and the New Generation Movement with 15. The Kurdistan Islamic Union won seven, the National Stance Movement four, and the Kurdistan Justice Group three, with the rest going to smaller parties and minority quota seats.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances and persistent political differences