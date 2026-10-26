Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's under-15 national team beat Saint Kitts and Nevis 5-0 at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, its fourth straight win of the tournament.

Iraq controlled the match from the opening minutes and led 4-0 at halftime through goals from Sajjad Fayez, Ayman Hamid, Mohammed Qasim and Mahdi Saleh. Karrar Mithaq added the fifth after the break.

Coach Safwan Abdul Ghani's side had opened the tournament with wins over the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago and Macau.

Iraq face Egypt at 2:45 p.m. on Monday in a match that will decide first place in the group. Topping the group would secure a place in the tournament's top tier, Tier A.

Read more: U-15 World Cup: Iraqi team prepares for opener