Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad's Central Criminal Court on Monday sentenced a foreign national to death for drug trafficking after he was caught with 37 kilograms of Captagon, Iraq's judiciary said.

The court ruled under Article 27/First of Iraq's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017, which covers drug trafficking, according to the statement.

Read more: Iraq seizes 16.8 tonnes of drugs, dismantles trafficking network