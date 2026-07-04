Captagon bust in Baghdad leads to 14K pills

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security forces arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, after seizing 14,000 captagon pills, the Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Saturday.

The arrest followed intelligence gathering and sustained surveillance carried out by the Intelligence and Security Department of the Sixth Infantry Division. The suspect is wanted under Article 28 of Iraq's Anti-Narcotics Law, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

The General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs noted earlier this week that police busted a "mastermind" drug trafficker and seized 32 kilograms of captagon in Al-Anbar.