Baghdad vows to contain unrest after Sheikh Jangi arrest in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil / Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Friday, Baghdad voiced concern over the clashes in al-Sulaymaniyah, pledging to prevent wider strife after security forces arrested Lahur Sheikh Jangi, head of the People’s Front (Bərêy Gel-PFP).

Sabah al-Numan, spokesman for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, stated that the government “will spare no effort to avert sedition in all parts of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region,” stressing that measures must be carried out “with full neutrality and transparency, away from intimidation, and in line with constitutional and legal frameworks.”

The statement came hours following armed clashes in central al-Sulaymaniyah, where joint units from counter-terrorism forces, commandos, and PUK Asayish stormed the Lalezar Hotel to enforce arrest warrants issued against Sheikh Jangi under Article 56 of the Iraqi Penal Code. At least three people were killed and around ten wounded in the clashes.

Sheikh Jangi, once co-leader of the PUK before being sidelined by Bafel Talabani in 2021, founded the People’s Front, which secured two seats in the 2024 Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency called for calm, urging that disputes be resolved strictly within the law and offering condolences to the families of those killed. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani separately warned that the clashes “threaten the security and stability of the Region” and appealed to all sides to end the fighting.

The Kurdistan Region’s Independent Human Rights Commission also criticized the use of heavy weaponry and armored vehicles in executing court orders, saying police should have carried out the arrests instead of counter-terrorism units. The commission condemned the publication of detainees’ images on social media as a violation of due process and reaffirmed that “detainees remain innocent until proven guilty by a court ruling.”