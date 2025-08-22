Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The city of Al-Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan witnessed heavy clashes on Thursday night and Friday morning after security forces moved against Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the former co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and leader of the Kurdistan People’s Front Party (PFP). The violence resulted in a citywide security lockdown, casualties, and conflicting reports about his fate, though PUK-affiliated media later reported his arrest, while a video shared on social media showed Jangi being taken by security forces.

Siege and Clashes

The Al-Sulaymaniyah Police Command announced Thursday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lahur Sheikh Jangi under Article 56 of the Iraqi Penal Code. Police Chief statements confirmed the order was issued on August 21, 2025, by the Asayish Investigative Court and assigned to local security forces. The Deputy Head of the Al-Sulaymaniyah Court also affirmed the order.

Following the announcement, security forces imposed a cordon on Sheikh Jangi’s residence. By early Friday, counter-terrorism units, commando forces, and PUK Asayish launched an operation at the Lalezar Hotel, where Jangi and his brother Polad were reportedly sheltering.

Heavy fighting erupted between their guards and the advancing forces, lasting for hours. Witnesses reported sustained gunfire and smoke rising above parts of the city. Medical sources said at least three people were killed and ten wounded, with the injured transferred under guard to Shar Hospital.

PUK-linked media reported on Friday that party forces had taken control of the hotel after the clashes ended. According to the reports, Lahur Sheikh Jangi and his brother Polad were arrested, while several of their loyal gunmen surrendered to security forces inside the hotel.

Sources told Shafaq News that among the arrested is Rebwar Hamed Haj Ghali, the head of the PFP’s Scorpion forces.

Political Context

The escalation stems from a long-standing power struggle within the PUK. Lahur Sheikh Jangi, who co-chaired the party from February 2020 until July 2021, was removed following disputes with his cousin Bafel Talabani, who has since consolidated control.

During his tenure, Jangi oversaw key security agencies, including the Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) and the Zanyari intelligence service. After his removal, he established the People’s Front Party in 2024, which won two seats in the Kurdistan Parliament. Despite his diminished institutional role, Jangi remains influential in Al-Sulaymaniyah with a notable support base.

Drone Incident Near Talabani Residence

On Friday morning, witnesses reported smoke near the residence of PUK leader Bafel Talabani, amid claims the site was targeted by two drones. The incident further heightened tension, though security authorities did not confirm or comment on the reports.

Messages from Sheikh Jangi

During the siege, Sheikh Jangi issued several messages. In a video released before his reported arrest, he said: “We stand on our feet and will die standing. This may be my last message to the people of Kurdistan. Though I had the opportunity to live in Europe after the events of July 8, I chose to remain here with my people.”

In an audio message from inside the Lalezar Hotel, he urged “those who still have pride and dignity” to move through the city’s neighborhoods to oppose what he described as the ruling authority.

He also denied being aware of the arrest warrant until media reports emerged, claimed his home was surrounded, and accused rivals of interfering in state affairs. Jangi described the accusations against him as “pretexts,” stressing that he had limited his political activity in recent years. He also accused Bafel Talabani and other PUK leaders of overstepping boundaries in their campaign against him.

Calls to the Streets and Escalation

Reports indicated Jangi called on citizens to take to the streets against the security forces, portraying the standoff as part of a broader struggle against political oppression. His security detail was estimated at around 500 men, though casualty figures among them remain unclear.

Authorities sealed all entrances to Al-Sulaymaniyah on Friday morning to prevent reinforcements from entering. Security sources said armed supporters attempted to reach the city in support of Jangi.

Official Reactions

Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr appealed for calm, warning that violence would only complicate the crisis and urging factions to prioritize civilian safety.

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani described the clashes as a threat to regional stability. He called for restraint and urged all sides to resolve disputes “through legal means, not bloodshed,” warning that young Kurds should not pay the price for internal disputes.

Situation Remains Tense

By Friday morning, Al-Sulaymaniyah remained under heavy security deployment, with strict lockdown measures and all entry points closed. Residents described to Shafaq News an atmosphere of uncertainty as the confrontation between rival PUK factions entered a new and dangerous phase.