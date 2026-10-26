Shafaq News- Baghdad

Trading on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) rose sharply last week, with turnover climbing 32% to 3.388 billion dinars, about $2.2 million, even as the main index slipped and foreign investors were net sellers, according to a weekly report from the exchange.

Volume more than doubled, rising 106% from the previous week to 3.818 billion shares across 4,279 trades. The ISX60 index, the exchange's benchmark, closed at 930.78 points, down 1.35% from its previous close.

Shares of 68 companies changed hands during the week. Another 26 did not trade because buy and sell orders failed to match, while 10 remained suspended for failing to meet disclosure requirements.

Foreign investors sold 23 million shares worth 258 million dinars, about $170,000, in 131 trades, and bought 34 million shares worth 55 million dinars, about $36,000, in 35 trades. That left net foreign selling of about 203 million dinars, or roughly $134,000.

The exchange holds five trading sessions a week, Sunday through Thursday, and lists 104 Iraqi companies in banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotels and services.

Sources: Shafaq News; Iraq Stock Exchange weekly report

Iraq devalued the dinar on October 7, 2026, raising the official rate for selling cash dollars to the public from 1,320 to 1,520 dinars per US dollar. Dollar figures are converted at the new rate.