ISX trades 60 billion dinars worth of equities in April

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 41 billion equities valued at 60 dinars in April.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "61 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"41 billion equities were traded last month, 35.9% less than last month, at a value of 60 billion dinar (76.5% higher than April). ISX60 index ended up at 592.74, 4.6% above last month," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.