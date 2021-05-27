ISX trades +940 million dinars worth of equities and delists 19 companies

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed the 450 million equities valued at more than 940 million dinars on Thursday's session.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "30 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"458,858,427 equities were traded today at a value of 943,152,916 dinars. ISX60 index ended up at 579.27, 0.11% below last session's close," the report added.

Ashour bank, followed by Palestine hotel, were the top boosts to the index, notching a 2.38% and 0.87% gain, respectively. On the other hand, the Investment bank and al-Kindi for vaccines manufacturing benchmarks index slid as much as -3.57% and -2.89%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors...