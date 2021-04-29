ISX closes at a higher index today

Shafaq News/ ISX60 index closed at 591.78, 0.16% above yesterday's session closure.

Thursday's report of the market said, "34 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," with the benchmarks of 11 companies inching up and 12 companies closing lower.

"284,764,000 equities were traded today at a value of 573,736,000 dinars. ISX60 index stood at 591.78, 0.16% above last session's close," the report added.

Al-Sanaei al-Asriya, followed by the Carpets and Furniture company, were the top boosts to the index, notching a 7.09% and 5.18% gain, respectively. On the other hand, Tariq al-Khair for financial investments and the Babel Hotel benchmarks index slid as much as -7.89% and -3.66%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.