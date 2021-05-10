ISX trades +22 billion dinars worth of equities and delists 19 companies

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 21 billion equities valued at more than 22 billion dinars on Tuesday's session.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "23 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"21.357 billion equities were traded today at a value of 22.049 billion dinars. ISX60 index ended up at 587.87, 0.14% above last session's close," the report added.

ISX announced it will halt trading procedures on Monday, May 10. The operations will be resumed on Sunday, May 23, after Eid Fetr and the end of the lockdown period.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.