Security forces increase patrols near US-linked restaurants in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces on Tuesday intensified patrols and guard posts in front of several restaurants affiliated with US-linked brands in Baghdad as a precaution against potential attacks, a security source told Shafaq News.

The measures included enhanced surveillance around specific locations, increased foot and vehicle patrols, and additional vehicle checks and monitoring of surrounding movement. No security breaches have been recorded so far.

According to the source, the steps form part of broader preventive measures taken by relevant authorities to protect sites that could be considered potential targets, as regional security tensions escalate and threats against US interests have been reported by Iraqi armed forces in recent days.