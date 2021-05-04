ISX closed at lower index today

Shafaq News/ ISX60 index closed at 589.18, 0.01% lower than yesterday's session.

Tuesday's report of the market said, "30 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"483 million equities were traded today at a value of 717 million dinars. ISX60 index stood at 591.78, 0.01% below last session's close," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.