Iraq denounces missile strike on Kirkuk Air Base

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Defense Ministry condemned on Wednesday a missile strike on Kirkuk Air Base, describing it as a direct blow to the army’s operational capabilities.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that the projectile ignited a fire inside the base, which technical teams quickly contained, preventing casualties and material damage. It also stressed that Kirkuk Air Base is “entirely Iraqi,” housing Iraqi aircraft squadrons and staffed exclusively by national pilots, with no foreign personnel present.

Underlining that such attacks “not only target military facilities but also aim to undermine achievements and weaken Iraq’s defense capabilities,” the Ministry called for decisive measures to safeguard the country’s security and sovereignty.

Earlier today, three explosions shook Kirkuk province. The first hit near the office of Asaib Ahl A-Haq on Al-Muhafaza Street in central Kirkuk. The second struck the Badr neighborhood near the support regiment of Brigade 63 of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), while the third impacted a Badr Organization office at the start of Teseen Street in central Kirkuk.