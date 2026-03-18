Iran’s Pezeshkian condemns strike on energy infrastructure

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday condemned the targeting of the country’s energy infrastructure following Israeli strikes on the South Pars gas field and oil facilities in the Assaluyeh area.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said the attacks “will not achieve any gains for the American-Zionist enemy and its supporters, but will further complicate the situation.”

I strongly condemn attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure. Such aggressive acts will yield nothing for the Zionist–American enemy & their supporters. This will complicate the situation & could have uncontrollable consequences, the scope of which could engulf the entire world. https://t.co/FGtTZZjA6Y — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 18, 2026

Firefighters in Iran contained a blaze at the gas field. Citing Eskandar Pasalar, the governor of Asaluyeh, Fars news agency reported that the attack sparked fires in several refining units. Authorities suspended operations in the affected facilities as a precaution to prevent the fire from spreading.

Earlier today, parts of Iran’s South Pars gas field and nearby oil facilities came under the strike. The field, located in Bushehr province, is Iran’s largest and forms part of the world’s biggest offshore gas reserve, shared with Qatar.

Israeli media, citing officials, reported that the strike targeted a gas processing plant and marked the first attack on Iran’s economic infrastructure. Axios later noted that the Israeli Air Force carried out the strike with US coordination and approval.