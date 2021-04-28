ISX closed a lower index today

Shafaq News/ ISX60 index closed at 591.78, 0.24% lower than yesterday's session.

Wednesday's report of the market said, "30 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," with the benchmarks of six companies inching up and ten companies closing lower.

"817,562,000 equities were traded today at a value of 879,197,000 dinars. ISX60 index stood at 591.78, 0.24% below last session's close," the report added.

Carpets and Furniture company, followed by al-Muttahid bank, were the top boosts to the index, notching a 9.33% and 6.25% gain, respectively. On the other hand, Al-Khazer constructions and the National bank benchmarks index slid as much as -19.61% and -4.76%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.