Shafaq News- Cairo

Egypt's parliament, by a two-thirds majority, authorized President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday to take the necessary measures to support Saudi Arabia, in coordination with Riyadh, “in defending its territory, sovereignty, and holy sites against external attacks.”

The parliament said the decision was in line with a resolution by the National Defense Council on the matter.

Last week, El-Sisi said any Egyptian military role would be limited to defending Saudi territory and borders and would not include attacks on Yemen. He added that Egypt could provide similar defensive support to another Arab state if requested.