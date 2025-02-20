El-Sisi heads to Saudi Arabia to discuss $20B Gaza reconstruction plan

Shafaq News/ Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi concluded his visit to Spain and is traveling to Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian presidency revealed on Thursday.

In a statement, the presidency noted that El-Sisi’s trip is expected to focus on an Arab plan to rebuild Gaza.

While the statement provided no details about the agenda, Egyptian state television reported that developments in Gaza would feature prominently in El-Sisi's discussions in Riyadh.

Two Egyptian security sources told Reuters earlier this week that El-Sisi would discuss a regional reconstruction plan for Gaza, estimated to require up to $20 billion in financial contributions from Arab states.

The plan, largely based on an Egyptian proposal, envisions a three-year reconstruction process and calls for the creation of a Palestinian governing body to oversee Gaza, excluding Hamas, alongside international assistance to rebuild the territory without relocating its residents. The Palestinian Authority’s cabinet indicated on Tuesday that the initial phase alone is estimated to cost around $20 billion.

The Arab effort is seen as a response to a proposal by US President Donald Trump to relocate Gaza residents to neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan, while placing the territory under US administration. The suggestion triggered anger across the region.

Arab states have rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians, with officials describing Trump’s plan as an attempt to resettle Gaza’s population in Jordan and Egypt while transforming the enclave into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated last week that Washington was open to Arab proposals concerning Gaza.