Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 16:50)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called for stronger trade and investment links with Jordan on Monday, telling King Abdullah II in Amman that Iraq now sees itself as "a meeting point for all."

Baghdad is pursuing balanced relations built on shared interests, al-Zaidi said, according to his office, and will keep working to calm the region's conflicts.

The king said Jordan wants closer ties with Iraq across the board, especially in politics, the economy and development, and supports Baghdad's efforts to bring stability to the region.

The two sides are expected to sign memorandums on economic and development programs during the visit, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said.

Al-Zaidi also held talks with Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. He proposed setting up a free trade zone with Jordan, and expanding cooperation in energy, the economy, and investment.

Earlier this month, the Iraqi prime minister visited Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and is due in Lebanon and Syria this week.