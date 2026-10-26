Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development bloc of former Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Monday it would boycott parliament until a lawmaker it accuses of attacking al-Sudani in the media is referred to the chamber's parliamentary conduct committee.

The bloc, which won 46 of parliament's 329 seats in the November 2025 election, more than any other list, did not name the lawmaker.

In a statement, the bloc accused some lawmakers of waging a malicious smear campaign against its coalition and leadership. It said it had refrained from responding publicly and had formally asked the speaker to refer the lawmaker to the conduct committee, but no action was taken, which only emboldened him.

The bloc urged the speaker and his two deputies to take a firm stand, saying it would return once parliament's bylaws are enforced to stop the attacks.

Al-Sudani served as prime minister from 2022 until May this year, when Ali al-Zaidi's government took office.