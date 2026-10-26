Shafaq News- Babil

The Hilla Misdemeanor Court issued two four-month prison sentences against Babil Provincial Council member Mohammed Al-Mansouri on Monday, an informed source told Shafaq News.

Babil Governor Ali Turki filed one of the complaints. Both sentences were issued under Article 226 of Iraq's Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, which criminalizes insulting state institutions and public authorities.

In September, the same court sentenced Al-Mansouri to two months in prison and fined him 1 million Iraqi dinars in a case brought by former Babil Governor Wissam Aslan Al-Jubouri.