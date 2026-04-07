Pakistan warns of military intervention in Iran, backs Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News- Islamabad/ Tehran

Pakistan signaled on Tuesday that it could intervene militarily in Iran and declared unconditional support for Saudi Arabia should the kingdom come under threat.

"The government and people of Pakistan stand with Saudi Arabia, as Saudi Arabia stood with them before," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement, adding that the terrain along Pakistan's border with eastern Iran, as well as the desert expanse stretching into that region, could afford Pakistani forces room to maneuver inside parts of eastern Iran in the event of a military intervention.

Earlier today, the Pakistani military condemned Iranian strikes against Saudi Arabia, warning that continued attacks on the kingdom would shut the door on mediation.