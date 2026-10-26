Shafaq News- Diyala

A resident of Ashtokan village in Diyala's Jabara subdistrict has donated his house to serve as a makeshift health clinic, as the community lacks a fully equipped government healthcare facility.

Resident Abdullah Mohammed told Shafaq News that the building was deteriorating and unsuitable for providing adequate medical care, leaving villagers particularly vulnerable during emergencies requiring urgent treatment.

The clinic also serves neighboring villages, he said, making the need for a properly equipped health center even more pressing.

Mohammed urged health authorities and government officials to build a facility staffed with medical professionals and supplied with essential equipment, stressing that access to healthcare was a basic right and should not depend on private donations.

Diyala's healthcare sector has faced wider infrastructure and funding challenges. Construction of the 100-bed Mendali General Hospital had stalled because of funding shortages despite being 90% complete. The facility was expected to serve more than 60,000 residents.

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