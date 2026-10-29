Shafaq News- Najaf

An Iraqi court sentenced two Najaf municipal employees to two years in prison and fined them one million Iraqi dinars ($658) for accepting a bribe from a rosewater vendor at Wadi Al-Salam Cemetery, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The two employees worked in the cemetery department and received 150,000 dinars ($99) in exchange for allowing the vendor to operate on the premises, according to the source.

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