Iraqi Intelligence arrests 'dangerous' ISIS terrorist linked to security personnel killings

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) in Baghdad reported the arrest of a "dangerous" terrorist affiliated with ISIS.

INIS stated, “Intelligence in Al-Rusafa tracked a suspect wanted under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law arriving from outside the governorate.”

“An intelligence team quickly set up an ambush and arrested him after obtaining the necessary judicial approvals.”

Notably, Article 4 of Iraq's 2005 Anti-Terrorism Law includes two main provisions: The first imposes the death penalty on individuals who are directly involved in terrorism, whether as perpetrators or accomplices, including those who incite, plan, finance, or facilitate such acts. The second mandates life imprisonment for those who intentionally conceal criminal activities or harbor individuals involved in terrorism.

The Service added, “During interrogation, the suspect admitted to several operations, including the abduction and killing of numerous security personnel in Nineveh during ISIS's control in 2014, as well as participating in the terrorist attack on security forces in the Wadi Hajar area.”

“The terrorist has been handed over to the relevant investigative authorities to face justice.”

In 2014, the rise of ISIS marked a significant escalation in Iraq's struggle against terrorism. The group captured large territories, including Mosul, and committed severe acts of violence. By 2017, Iraqi forces, the Kurdish Peshmerga, and the US-led coalition had succeeded in driving ISIS from its major strongholds. However, remnants of the group persist, operating through sleeper cells, particularly in rural areas.