Iraq’s intelligence denies sectarian killing of citizen in Syria

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS) dismissed claims that an Iraqi citizen was killed due to sectarian motives in Syria.

In a statement, the agency announced it had investigated social media reports alleging the killing of an Iraqi national in Damascus’s Sayyida Zainab district, clarifying that the man had died of a heart attack.

INIS urged social media users to verify information and rely on official sources to avoid inflaming public sentiment.

Sayyida Zainab, a district near Damascus, hosts a major Shiite shrine and attracts large numbers of pilgrims. Claims of sectarian violence in the area often draw public attention due to its religious significance and its history during the Syrian war.