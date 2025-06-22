Iraq condemns deadly church bombing in Damascus

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the suicide bombing that targeted the Mar Elias Church in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, describing the attack as a dangerous attempt to ignite sectarian violence and destabilize the region.

In an official statement, the ministry expressed its “deepest condemnation and strong denunciation of the terrorist suicide bombing that struck Mar Elias Church in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of numerous innocent civilians and injuring many others.”

The ministry reaffirmed Iraq’s “firm rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence that target civilians and houses of worship,” reiterating Baghdad’s steadfast support for the Syrian people in the face of such atrocities.

The statement emphasized that “attacking places of worship and religious sites is a vile effort to tear the social fabric and drag societies into sectarian conflict.”

The ministry called for greater regional and international cooperation to counter these threats and prevent further escalation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the victims and wish a swift recovery to the wounded,” the statement concluded.

At least 20 people were killed and 52 injured in the bombing, which was claimed by ISIS and targeted the Saint Mar Elias Church in the al-Dweilaa district of Damascus.