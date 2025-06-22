Suicide bombing hits Damascus church during mass

Shafaq News/ A suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt inside the Mar Elias Church in the Al-Duwailaa neighborhood of Damascus on Sunday, killing and injuring at least 30 people, according to Shafaq News’ correspondent in Syria.

Eyewitnesses told Russia's Novosti that the church was targeted during an evening mass. Syrian state television, Al-Ikhbariya, confirmed the attack, stating that an individual wearing an explosive vest blew himself up inside the church.

Syrian Internal Security Forces quickly sealed off the area, while emergency teams launched rescue efforts to recover victims from the rubble.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of reporting.