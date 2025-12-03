SOG Expo: Iraq and Syria accelerate Baniyas pipeline talks

Shafaq News – Damascus

Iraq and Syria are pushing ahead with plans to revive the Baniyas oil pipeline as part of wider US-supported efforts to strengthen energy connectivity between the two countries, an official in the Syrian state-owned Petroleum Company’s (SPC) told Shafaq News.

Speaking at Syria International Expo for Oilgas & Energy Industries & Services (SOG 2025), the SPC CEO, Ahmed Qabbaj, said the pipeline project is currently under technical review by joint Iraqi–Syrian committees tasked with assessing requirements and feasibility. The initiative is being evaluated in parallel with global investment offers linked to regional energy-linkage efforts

Qabbaj noted that the company has received multiple investment proposals from local and international firms and said SPC’s participation in the exhibition aims to present its new corporate vision, highlight completed projects, and introduce upcoming investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Ghiath Diab, Syria’s Deputy Energy Minister for Oil Affairs, noted that the energy sector is a core government priority, pointing to ongoing efforts to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure, restore production, and attract technical investment to strengthen energy security.

Syria has recently eased investment procedures by updating energy regulations and establishing the SPC to improve resource management, he said, adding that the sector is now moving toward broader public-private cooperation and new technical partnerships with international firms.