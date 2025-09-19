Iraq assumes custody of about 50 French ISIS detainees

Shafaq News – Baghdad

47 French nationals linked to ISIS were transferred from northeastern Syria to Iraq for prosecution, Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS) confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, INIS said the detainees “are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary for their involvement in terrorist crimes committed inside Iraq between 2014 and 2017.”

The Service added that the suspects had engaged in “activities threatening Iraq’s national security from outside the country.” Their transfer, it noted, was carried out under arrest warrants issued by Iraqi courts following investigations supervised by the judiciary.

Yesterday, Iraqi authorities took custody of the detainees in preparation for trial in accordance with Iraqi law.