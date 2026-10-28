Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraq’s men’s compound archery team won bronze at the 2026 Asia Cup, Leg II, held at Al-Sulaymaniyah Sport Club in the Kurdistan Region on Wednesday.

The Iraqi team secured third place after defeating Sri Lanka 227–212 in the bronze-medal match.

According to World Archery, the tournament features 106 archers from 19 nations. Competition began with qualification rounds on October 25, following a day of official practice and equipment inspections. The compound finals took place on October 28, with the recurve finals scheduled for October 29.