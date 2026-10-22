Shafaq News- Baghdad

Asian archery teams began arriving in Iraq's Kurdistan Region on Thursday for the Asia Cup in Al-Sulaymaniyah, although the Iraqi Archery Federation said it had yet to receive funding to cover the tournament's expenses.

Federation President Saad Al-Mashhadani told Shafaq News that Yemen's delegation was the first to arrive through Erbil International Airport, with most other teams expected on Thursday and Friday. Bangladesh's delegation is also scheduled to arrive through Baghdad International Airport before traveling to Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Higher airfares to Al-Sulaymaniyah had prompted most delegations to choose Erbil, Al-Mashhadani said, adding to the federation's transport expenses for overland transfers and private vehicle rentals.

He said all delegations were expected by October 23, when team meetings, preliminary training, equipment checks, and referee assignments were also planned. Organizational arrangements were progressing well, he added, with the president of the Asian archery federation and competition referees also expected to arrive.

Al-Mashhadani said the federation had received no financial allocations for the tournament despite repeated appeals. Organizers are now awaiting support from a sponsor or investor to cover expenses and help ensure the event's success.

The 2026 Asia Cup, Leg II, which the federation previously said would feature 19 countries, is scheduled for October 24 to 29 at Al-Sulaymaniyah Sport Club, according to World Archery. Its preliminary program lists official practice and equipment inspections for Saturday, qualification rounds for Sunday, and compound and recurve finals on October 28 and 29, respectively.