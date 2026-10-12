Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Archery Federation is facing a funding shortfall ahead of the Asian Archery Championships for men and women, scheduled to take place in Al-Sulaymaniyah from Oct. 24 to 29, Federation president Saad al-Mashhadani told Shafaq News on Monday.

He said the Federation had approached the Ministry of Youth and Sports for financial support, citing the tournament’s importance as a continental sporting event and an opportunity for Iraq to demonstrate its ability to host international competitions. “The ministry has yet to respond to the federation’s requests,” he noted.

The Iraqi National Olympic Committee has previously pledged financial support for the tournament, which 19 countries have confirmed they will attend.

“Hosting the participating teams requires funding for transportation, accommodation, meals, event organization, referees’ fees, and other logistical needs,” al-Mashhadani added, expressing hope that both bodies would provide the necessary support.