Al-Sudani calls for economic reforms in meeting with World Bank Vice President

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani called on the World Bank to support Iraq’s economic reforms during his meeting with Ousmane Dione, the World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa.

According to the Prime Minister's media office, “projects aimed at maximizing the non-oil economy and creating job opportunities are a top priority for the government,” which in part “require the World Bank’s support.”

The meeting also explored “financing the rehabilitation of the old railway and several other development projects,” with Dione pledging the World Bank’s support for funding initiatives in oil, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Al-Sudani noted that the government considers the World Bank a “key partner in the reform process,” citing the Ministerial Council for the Economy's recent approval of a program developed in collaboration with the World Bank and the Ministry of Planning, pointing out that reforms in Iraq’s customs and taxation systems were already producing “tangible and positive outcomes.”

The World Bank Vice President commended Iraq's reform efforts and expressed the institution's readiness to fund development projects, saying that “the World Bank will continue to support Iraq in its efforts to drive economic growth and enhance the well-being of its people.”